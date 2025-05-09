Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Condoles With Abdul Haq Dharejo Over His Mother's Death
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) First Lady and Member of the National Assembly, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, arrived in the village of Abdul Haq Dharejo in Tehsil Qazi Ahmed of Shaheed Benazirabad district on Friday.
She condoled with Raza Dharejo, Secretary Information of the Peoples Youth Organization in Tehsil Qazi Ahmed, on the death of his brother.
Sindh Government’s Health Minister, Dr.
Azra Fazal Pechuho, accompanied Bib Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and also expressed condolences to the bereaved family.
Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the demise of Ghulam Mustafa Dharejo to his father, Abdul Haq Dharejo, mother, and brothers Ghulam Murtaza and Ghulam Mutahir.
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Government’s Health Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho, recited Fatiha for the elevated status of the deceased Ghulam Mustafa Dharejo and prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved family.
