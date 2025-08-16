Open Menu

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Praises Rescuers, Calls For National Solidarity In KP Flood Relief

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari praises rescuers, calls for national solidarity in KP flood relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) First Lady and Member of the National Assembly, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Saturday voiced her heartfelt sorrow over the severe floods in KP, praising the courageous volunteers and rescue workers as true heroes, while calling for united efforts to provide all possible help in rescuing those in need.

In an exclusive message to media channels, First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari expressed deep appreciation for the heroic efforts of rescuers in the ongoing flood crisis in KP.

She commended the selflessness and bravery of those working tirelessly to save lives and provide relief to affected communities.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari called for national solidarity, urging citizens, organizations and authorities to come together and offer all possible support to mitigate the devastation caused by the floods and ensure swift recovery for the region.

She highlighted that climate change is a major factor behind the increasing frequency of such disasters and called for immediate collective action to address its impacts.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari urged the public to stay vigilant, cooperate fully with relief teams and follow safety guidelines to help minimize further loss and ensure the swift recovery of affected communities.

She expressed her heartfelt prayers and solidarity with the families of victims in flood-affected areas.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari assured that support will continue for those enduring this devastating crisis.

