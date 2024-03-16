Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Steps Into Political, Presidential Spotlight
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) In a significant move marking her entry into the political arena, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari, is set to contest the upcoming by-election for the NA-207 Nawabshah constituency.
This announcement follows the vacancy of the seat after President Zardari's elevation to office, providing Aseefa with an opportunity to step into the political arena with her maiden election bid.
Scheduled to arrive in Nawabshah on Sunday, Aseefa will formally submit her nomination form for the by-election, symbolizing her debut in electoral politics and continuing her family's rich political legacy.
Supporters and party members are gearing up to welcome her at Nawabshah Airport, where she will kick off her campaign amidst a rally towards Zardari House, underscoring her commitment to serving the constituency.
Simultaneously, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari's impending assumption of the title of first lady of Pakistan adds another dimension to her burgeoning political career.
Following her father's inauguration as the 14th president of Pakistan, Aseefa is poised to become the second daughter or sister of a head of state in the nation's history to hold this prestigious designation.
This rare occurrence deviates from tradition, as historically, the position of the first lady has been reserved for the spouse of a head of government or state.
Aseefa's journey to the forefront of politics has been characterized by her steadfast support for her father and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
Over the past decade, she has been a vocal advocate for the party's political objectives, standing alongside Asif Zardari in various capacities. Notably, her presence at her father's oath ceremony as president symbolized her unwavering commitment to the party's cause.
As the by-election approaches, all eyes are on Aseefa Bhutto Zardari's campaign as she seeks to secure the trust and support of voters in NA-207 Nawabshah.
With her dual roles as a political candidate and the likely first lady, Aseefa is poised to make significant strides in shaping Pakistan's political landscape and continuing her family's enduring legacy.
