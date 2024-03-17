- Home
- Pakistan
- Aseefa Bhutto Zardari submits nomination forms to contest elections on vacant seat of NA-207
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Submits Nomination Forms To Contest Elections On Vacant Seat Of NA-207
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, submitted her nomination papers in the office of Returning Officer Additional Deputy Commissioner Sher Ali Jamali.
She submitted her nomination papers from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad One seat.
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Health Minister Dr. Ezra Fazal Pechoho legal advisor, district leaders of the Peoples Party were also present.
Party workers on the occasion of submission of nomination papers,chanted slogans.
APP/nsm-rzq
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSUET organizes counselling session9 minutes ago
-
Gadani Beach emerges as unique tourist destination19 minutes ago
-
DPO's surprise visit to Dara Adam Khel station19 minutes ago
-
Two suspects involved in illegal issuance of mobile phone SIMs arrested29 minutes ago
-
Lahore most polluted city in the world29 minutes ago
-
School Education Dept for steps to protect students from traffic accidents29 minutes ago
-
2 sections of Hayatabad Jogging & Cycle Track to open soon39 minutes ago
-
58pc Rashan bags distributed in division: Commissioner39 minutes ago
-
KEF playing remarkable role against blindness48 minutes ago
-
Reception for PML-N MPA49 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 64,732 power pilferers in 185 days49 minutes ago
-
Ramazan: A time of spiritual reflection, health benefits for faithful49 minutes ago