Open Menu

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Submits Nomination Forms To Contest Elections On Vacant Seat Of NA-207

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari submits nomination forms to contest elections on vacant seat of NA-207

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, submitted her nomination papers in the office of Returning Officer Additional Deputy Commissioner Sher Ali Jamali.

She submitted her nomination papers from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad One seat.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Health Minister Dr. Ezra Fazal Pechoho legal advisor, district leaders of the Peoples Party were also present.

Party workers on the occasion of submission of nomination papers,chanted slogans.

APP/nsm-rzq

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari President Of Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed From Nomination Papers NA-207

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

19 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

19 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

20 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

22 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

22 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

22 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

22 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

22 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

22 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan