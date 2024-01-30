Aseefa Bhutto Zardari To Lead Election Campaign Rally In Hyderabad
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, will lead a party rally in Hyderabad on January 31
The PPP Sindh's spokesman and candidate of PS-64 former Senator Aajiz Dhamrah informed here on Tuesday that the rally would start from Karan Khan Shoro village in the PS-60 constituency in Qasimabad.
The PPP Sindh's spokesman and candidate of PS-64 former Senator Aajiz Dhamrah informed here on Tuesday that the rally would start from Karan Khan Shoro village in the PS-60 constituency in Qasimabad.
He added that the rally would pass through Marvi Town, Alamdar Chowk, Naseem Nagar Chowk, Qasim Chowk, City Gate, Hala Naka, Ghangro Mori and Fateh Chowk areas before culminating at Giddu Chowk on Autobahn road.
The rally is being organized to support the PPP's candidates contesting from 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 seats of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad.
