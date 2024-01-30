Open Menu

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari To Lead Election Campaign Rally In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad

Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, will lead a party rally in Hyderabad on January 31

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, will lead a party rally in Hyderabad on January 31.

The PPP Sindh's spokesman and candidate of PS-64 former Senator Aajiz Dhamrah informed here on Tuesday that the rally would start from Karan Khan Shoro village in the PS-60 constituency in Qasimabad.

He added that the rally would pass through Marvi Town, Alamdar Chowk, Naseem Nagar Chowk, Qasim Chowk, City Gate, Hala Naka, Ghangro Mori and Fateh Chowk areas before culminating at Giddu Chowk on Autobahn road.

The rally is being organized to support the PPP's candidates contesting from 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 seats of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Road Hyderabad Lead Hala Qasimabad Pakistan Peoples Party January From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PS-60 PS-64

Recent Stories

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials ..

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping

2 minutes ago
 PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doin ..

PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business

2 minutes ago
 PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Ra ..

PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah

9 minutes ago
 RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of ..

RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects

9 minutes ago
 Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge o ..

Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region

9 minutes ago
 LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition

LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition

9 minutes ago
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospit ..

Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital

9 minutes ago
 Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie ..

Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region

15 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House att ..

LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case

3 minutes ago
 77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in cu ..

77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in current month

3 minutes ago
 NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor

NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor

3 minutes ago
 Siren launches al-powered search with mobile acces ..

Siren launches al-powered search with mobile access

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan