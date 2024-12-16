Open Menu

Aseefa Condemns Attacks On Polio Teams In Karak, Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Aseefa condemns attacks on polio teams in Karak, Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Monday strongly condemned the recent attacks on polio

teams in Karak and Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement on her social media platform, Twitter (X), she said “These cowardly attacks are targeting the health workers and security personnel.”

She expressed deep concern over the situation, calling the assaults deliberate attempts to undermine efforts aimed at protecting children from the crippling disease.

"Attacks on polio teams are direct efforts to sabotage initiatives to safeguard our children. Authorities must take immediate action. Violence cannot and will not deter the fight against polio," she emphasized.

Aseefa Bhutto urged relevant authorities to take strict measures to ensure the safety of health workers and security personnel, highlighting that such acts of violence will not weaken Pakistan's resolve to eradicate polio.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Bannu Polio Social Media Twitter Karak From

Recent Stories

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first ..

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..

16 seconds ago
 We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take su ..

We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to e ..

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa beg ..

Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow

21 minutes ago
 flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Duba ..

Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

30 minutes ago
 Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

45 minutes ago
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insuran ..

MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..

45 minutes ago
 Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights ..

Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

60 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

1 hour ago
 ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan