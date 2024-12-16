Aseefa Condemns Attacks On Polio Teams In Karak, Bannu
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Monday strongly condemned the recent attacks on polio
teams in Karak and Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
In a statement on her social media platform, Twitter (X), she said “These cowardly attacks are targeting the health workers and security personnel.”
She expressed deep concern over the situation, calling the assaults deliberate attempts to undermine efforts aimed at protecting children from the crippling disease.
"Attacks on polio teams are direct efforts to sabotage initiatives to safeguard our children. Authorities must take immediate action. Violence cannot and will not deter the fight against polio," she emphasized.
Aseefa Bhutto urged relevant authorities to take strict measures to ensure the safety of health workers and security personnel, highlighting that such acts of violence will not weaken Pakistan's resolve to eradicate polio.
