Aseefa Distributes Ownership Certificates

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 10:52 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) First Lady and Member National Assembly, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited village Mirza Farukh Baig in Tehsil Daur, District Shaheed Benazirabad on Monday to distribute ownership certificates.

Accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari inspected houses built for flood-affected families under the Sindh People's Housing Program. Later she distributed ownership certificates among women beneficiaries of the world's largest free residential housing project.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari told women that she has come on behalf of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to deliver your ownership certificates and remove concerns, when female homeowners informed MNA about their concerns and the steps taken for their resolution. She said that “Now, with legal ownership, you have a roof over your head adding that she has fulfilled the promise of my grandfather,” she said during her interaction with the women.

