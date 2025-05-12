Aseefa Distributes Ownership Certificates
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 10:52 PM
First Lady and Member National Assembly, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited village Mirza Farukh Baig in Tehsil Daur, District Shaheed Benazirabad on Monday to distribute ownership certificates
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) First Lady and Member National Assembly, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited village Mirza Farukh Baig in Tehsil Daur, District Shaheed Benazirabad on Monday to distribute ownership certificates.
Accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari inspected houses built for flood-affected families under the Sindh People's Housing Program. Later she distributed ownership certificates among women beneficiaries of the world's largest free residential housing project.
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari told women that she has come on behalf of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to deliver your ownership certificates and remove concerns, when female homeowners informed MNA about their concerns and the steps taken for their resolution. She said that “Now, with legal ownership, you have a roof over your head adding that she has fulfilled the promise of my grandfather,” she said during her interaction with the women.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Senator Siddiqui calls Modi’s speech ‘humiliating admission of defeat’
Ahsan directs ministries to prepare business plans for achieving $60 bln export ..
Noor Muqadam case: last chance for Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentenc ..
Pakistan-U.S. trade volume reaches $7.3 bln: NA told
Trump says US intervention stopped nuclear war between India and Pakistan
Senator Rubina Khalid stresses urgency of launching new digital payment system i ..
Lawyers hold solidarity march in support of armed forces
Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel congratulates nation on Pakistan’s b ..
Half a million Palestinians face starvation as Israel's Gaza blockade enters 10t ..
Sindh Food Authority raids spices factory
Minister highlights Balochistan’s development potential with UNOPS country dir ..
Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Kotli
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Siddiqui calls Modi’s speech ‘humiliating admission of defeat’14 seconds ago
-
Noor Muqadam case: last chance for Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence17 seconds ago
-
Pakistan-U.S. trade volume reaches $7.3 bln: NA told18 seconds ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid stresses urgency of launching new digital payment system in seven districts5 minutes ago
-
Lawyers hold solidarity march in support of armed forces6 minutes ago
-
FBR registers nearly 2.4 mln new taxpayers, NA informed6 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel congratulates nation on Pakistan’s brilliant victory in ..6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Food Authority raids spices factory6 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Kotli3 minutes ago
-
Aseefa distributes ownership certificates3 minutes ago
-
NA passes bill to establish National Commission for Minority Rights3 minutes ago
-
Kamal visits martyrs' homes in Khoi Ratta3 minutes ago