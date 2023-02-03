UrduPoint.com

Aseefa Inaugurates 12th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Aseefa inaugurates 12th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Aseefa Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the three-day 12th Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition here on Friday.

On the occasion Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SRSO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, Provincial Secretary Minority Affairs Muhammad Abbas Bolach and others were present.

The SRSO organized the exhibition in collaboration with the Sindh government. Thousands of Sindhi women artisans are displaying their crafts with the aim to provide market linkages to rural women and artisans.

Aseefa appreciated the endeavours of SRSO for poor and destitute communities and voiced her expectation of the continuation of such support for rural communities of the province.

She met and purchased wares from artisan women, who came from flood-disaster areas and appreciated their work and craftsmanship despite dealing with the calamitous situation.

The first day of the exhibition received an overwhelming response from local and international visitors.

CEO SRSO Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro said that the event's objective was to facilitate better incomes for the flood-affected women artisans of rural Sindh. "In this connection, SRSO trained more than 10,000 women from the most under- developed regions including Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Sukkur and other districts to help women gain maximum monetary benefit from their skills."In the exhibition, 95 business Development Groups are representing 1572 artisans of 12 districts, displaying and marketing their hand-made crafts including Plazo, Shalwar, Garara, Trouser, Shawl, Duppta, Stoles, Wasitcoat, date Leaf, Wheat Straw, Khussa, Moora, Straw and Rillis, bed sheets and cushions.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Business Poor Minority Sukkur Nasir Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Women Market Event From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation to Serbia to strengthen coope ..

1 hour ago
 Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

2 hours ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

2 hours ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

2 hours ago
 KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about ..

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

2 hours ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.