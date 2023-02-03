Aseefa inaugurates 12th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Aseefa Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the three-day 12th Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition here on Friday.

On the occasion Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SRSO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, Provincial Secretary Minority Affairs Muhammad Abbas Bolach and others were present.

The SRSO organized the exhibition in collaboration with the Sindh government. Thousands of Sindhi women artisans are displaying their crafts with the aim to provide market linkages to rural women and artisans.

Aseefa appreciated the endeavours of SRSO for poor and destitute communities and voiced her expectation of the continuation of such support for rural communities of the province.

She met and purchased wares from artisan women, who came from flood-disaster areas and appreciated their work and craftsmanship despite dealing with the calamitous situation.

The first day of the exhibition received an overwhelming response from local and international visitors.

CEO SRSO Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro said that the event's objective was to facilitate better incomes for the flood-affected women artisans of rural Sindh. "In this connection, SRSO trained more than 10,000 women from the most under- developed regions including Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Sukkur and other districts to help women gain maximum monetary benefit from their skills."In the exhibition, 95 business Development Groups are representing 1572 artisans of 12 districts, displaying and marketing their hand-made crafts including Plazo, Shalwar, Garara, Trouser, Shawl, Duppta, Stoles, Wasitcoat, date Leaf, Wheat Straw, Khussa, Moora, Straw and Rillis, bed sheets and cushions.