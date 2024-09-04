Aseefa pledges to lead fight against Tuberculosis in county

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed her commitment to combating Tuberculosis (TB) in Pakistan and on the global stage.

In a high-level meeting with the leadership of the Dopasi Foundation and a delegation of parliamentarians, led by Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, the discussion centered on addressing Pakistan’s TB burden and identifying solutions for closing persistent gaps in TB care, especially for underprivileged communities.

According to a press release issued by the party secretariat, the delegation from the Dopasi Foundation, led by CEO Ms. Kinz-ul-Eman, included key figures such as Dr. Usman Rasool Lodhi, Program Manager; Dr. Tilal Asif, Director of Programs; Ms. Mishaal Javed, Manager of Communications; along with Dr. Syed Karam Shah, Senior Technical Advisor and head of the Stop TB Partnership Pakistan.

Parliamentarians in attendance included Dr. Mehreen Bhutto, Sehar Kamran, Khursheed Junejo, and Musarat Rafique prominent voices in the fight against TB.

The meeting provided an opportunity to reflect on Pakistan’s progress since the United Nations High-Level Meeting on TB in 2023, while exploring new strategies to tackle ongoing challenges in TB notification and treatment.

In a landmark commitment, Bhutto Zardari announced her role as a champion for TB advocacy, pledging to lead national and international efforts.

“I am proud to lend my voice to the fight against TB. The fight against Tuberculosis is not just a health issue, but a matter of dignity and justice for the millions affected by this preventable disease. Together, we can create a future where no one is left behind, and every individual has access to the care and support they deserve,” she said.

During the meeting, she was briefed on the upcoming Regional Leaders’ Summit 2024 on TB and Climate Change and the TB Survivors event, where she graciously accepted the role of chair for the Survivors Event.

She vowed to advocate for the rights of TB survivors and push for equitable access to quality healthcare across all provinces.

She also praised the work of the End TB Parliamentary Caucus, led by Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, which is hosted by Dopasi Foundation in partnership with the Stop TB Partnership.

The initiative promotes cross-provincial collaboration to strengthen TB advocacy.

Aseefa Bhutto urged broader participation from parliamentarians across the country to create a unified and strong response to TB.