Aseefa Resolves To Eliminate TB
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 09:38 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The First Lady of Pakistan Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has said that on World Tuberculosis (TB) Day we stand united in our resolve to eliminate a disease that has claimed far too many lives and continues to impact millions around the world.
She said that Tuberculosis is not just a health issue; it is a social justice issue that disproportionately affects our most vulnerable communities.
She said that Pakistan remains among the countries most burdened by TB, but we are also a nation of resilience and hope. Our government, in partnership with international organizations, healthcare workers, and civil society, is taking bold steps to strengthen our healthcare system, improve early detection, and ensure access to free, effective treatment for all.
As First Lady, and as someone who has long championed public health initiatives, I am deeply committed to supporting Pakistan’s journey towards ending TB.
We must break the stigma surrounding this disease, encourage testing, and stand in solidarity with those affected. No one should suffer in silence when the tools for prevention, treatment, and cure are within our reach.
On this important day, I call upon every citizen to play their part in raising awareness and supporting those in need. Together, we can fulfill our promise of a healthier, TB-free Pakistan.
