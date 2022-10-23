Aseefa urges parents to support govt for polio eradication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari requested all parents to support the government in its effort towards polio eradication.

On the occasion of World Polio Day 2022, she said the recent polio cases in Pakistan are a threat to our future generations and our children can be saved from childhood diseases like polio through vaccine.

"We must all come together and work towards polio eradication. We owe to our children. We must collectively work towards making Pakistan Polio Free," she added.

With 20 new cases reported in Pakistan in just 2022, she said the government is being extra vigilant, and it is extremely crucial for us to reach every child under the age of 5 in order to curb the spread of Polio Virus in the country.

The back-to-back monthly polio campaigns are to ensure that our children remain Polio free. Thanks to these campaigns, Sindh has not reported a single case of polio since July 2020 and environment samples on major location are also negative which is good for the programme and the future of our children, she said.

"If we continued with the same momentum, we will further see significant results, but we must not get complacent and continue the hard work and have regular vaccination campaigns to ensure our children are protected.

"We must focus on childhood immunisation to prevent childhood diseases; the benefits of vaccination are clear as frequent campaigns can significantly reduced the burden of polio across the country like it has in the past," she added.

Aseefa said the children can be saved from childhood diseases like polio through vaccination and we seek the media's help to raise awareness regarding this.

She said Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with Afghanistan and has so far reported a total of 10 polio cases in 2022.

She said the Polio vaccine is the safest and most effective way to save your children from polio, please cooperate with the teams when they come to your doorstep.