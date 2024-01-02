Open Menu

Aseer Mangal Appointed As Member Of Standing Committee For Civil Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 08:49 PM

The competent Authority has appointed Hissam-ud-Din (Aseer Mangal) eminent literacy writer and columnist as member of the Standing Committee for civil Awards as culture and literature expert to advise the government about the suitability of persons for the conferment of Civil Awards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The competent Authority has appointed Hissam-ud-Din (Aseer Mangal) eminent literacy writer and columnist as member of the Standing Committee for civil Awards as culture and literature expert to advise the government about the suitability of persons for the conferment of Civil Awards.

It was notified by the Administration Department (Cabinet Wing) Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday.

