ASF Arrests Drug Smuggler Possessing 3800g Ice

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Airport Security Force (ASF) on Friday foiled a bid of smuggling of heavy amount of ice drug to abroad and arrested a smuggler along with two of his facilitators from Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here.

ASF sources said the passenger of a private airline EK-637 was checked on suspicion and 3800 gram ice drug was recovered from his luggage.

The sources said the arrested ice smuggler was a resident of Peshawar and two of his companions including the staffer of private courier company were also taken into custody.

The arrested accused were handed over to Anti Narcotics Force for further interrogations.

