UrduPoint.com

ASF Develops A Model For Practical Support To Gender-based Violence

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 03:53 PM

ASF develops a model for practical support to gender-based violence

Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF) has developed a model for practical support to gender-based violence (GBV) practitioners to adopt GBV case management service delivery quickly during the current COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF) has developed a model for practical support to gender-based violence (GBV) practitioners to adopt GBV case management service delivery quickly during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ASF, there were reports of increases in GBV incidents in the countries most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF-Pakistan) is a Pakistani non-profit organization working since 2006 to eradicate acid violence from Pakistan and to promote human rights of acid burn and other burn survivors through a peaceful democratic process.

It was officially registered in August 2007 under Voluntary Social Welfare Agencies (Registration and Control) Ordinance 1961.

ASF Pakistan's mandate is to work with multiple relevant stakeholders, through peaceful and democratic processes, towards the elimination of acid violence in particular and GBV in general. It also works for the empowerment of survivors - women and children in particular - so that they can exercise their basic human rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan August Women From

Recent Stories

SABS organizes micro thesis display

SABS organizes micro thesis display

2 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Not Directly Mentioned at Russia-US Sec ..

Kazakhstan Not Directly Mentioned at Russia-US Security Guarantees Talks - Ryabk ..

2 minutes ago
 China Hopes Turkey Understands Chinese Position on ..

China Hopes Turkey Understands Chinese Position on Uyghur Issue - Foreign Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin says US sanctions against Putin could 'rup ..

Kremlin says US sanctions against Putin could 'rupture ties'

5 minutes ago
 Moscow on Russian Military Infrastructure in Cuba: ..

Moscow on Russian Military Infrastructure in Cuba: Not Ruling Out Anything

5 minutes ago
 Design of Oxygen-Hydrogen Engine for Angara Rocket ..

Design of Oxygen-Hydrogen Engine for Angara Rocket Passes Evaluation - Roscosmos

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.