ASF develops a model for practical support to gender-based violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF) has developed a model for practical support to gender-based violence (GBV) practitioners to adopt GBV case management service delivery quickly during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ASF, there were reports of increases in GBV incidents in the countries most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF-Pakistan) is a Pakistani non-profit organization working since 2006 to eradicate acid violence from Pakistan and to promote human rights of acid burn and other burn survivors through a peaceful democratic process.

It was officially registered in August 2007 under Voluntary Social Welfare Agencies (Registration and Control) Ordinance 1961.

ASF Pakistan's mandate is to work with multiple relevant stakeholders, through peaceful and democratic processes, towards the elimination of acid violence in particular and GBV in general. It also works for the empowerment of survivors - women and children in particular - so that they can exercise their basic human rights.