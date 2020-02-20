ASF foils drug smuggling attempt at new Islamabad Airport

Airport Security Force (ASF) have foiled a bid to smuggle drug from new Islamabad Airport during raid.According to ASF that 1.270 kg ice heroin were recovered from Saudi Arab bound

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Airport Security Force (ASF) have foiled a bid to smuggle drug from new Islamabad Airport during raid.According to ASF that 1.270 kg ice heroin were recovered from Saudi Arab bound passenger goods while accused Wazir Sajjad was wanted to go to Jeddah through Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight pk753.

Accused belongs to Kohat.ASF arrested accused and take over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).