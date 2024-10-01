Open Menu

ASF Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt At Peshawar Airport

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 10:40 AM

ASF foils drug smuggling attempt at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Airport Security Force (ASF) at Peshawar International Airport has foiled an attempt to smuggle 2.9 kg of heroin.

According to details ASF personnel intercepted Afan Zahid, a passenger bound for Bahrain, after noticing suspicious items in his luggage during routine security checks.

Upon a thorough inspection, authorities discovered the narcotics concealed within the bag.

The accused was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation and legal proceedings.

