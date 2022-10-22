ASF foils drug smuggling bid at Peshawar Airport

The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Saturday recovered 1,461 grams of crystal meth, also known as ICE, from a Jeddah-bound passenger at Peshawar Airport, a private TV channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Saturday recovered 1,461 grams of crystal meth, also known as ICE, from a Jeddah-bound passenger at Peshawar Airport, a private tv channel reported.

The passenger possessing crystal meth was identified as Sahib Din.

He had concealed the drugs in his trolley bag skillfully, an ASF spokesperson said.

After an initial investigation, the accused and the recovered drugs were handed over to the ANF authorities for further legal action.