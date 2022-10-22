UrduPoint.com

ASF Foils Drug Smuggling Bid At Peshawar Airport

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2022 | 10:21 PM

ASF foils drug smuggling bid at Peshawar Airport

The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Saturday recovered 1,461 grams of crystal meth, also known as ICE, from a Jeddah-bound passenger at Peshawar Airport, a private TV channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Saturday recovered 1,461 grams of crystal meth, also known as ICE, from a Jeddah-bound passenger at Peshawar Airport, a private tv channel reported.

The passenger possessing crystal meth was identified as Sahib Din.

He had concealed the drugs in his trolley bag skillfully, an ASF spokesperson said.

After an initial investigation, the accused and the recovered drugs were handed over to the ANF authorities for further legal action.

Related Topics

Peshawar Drugs TV From Airport

Recent Stories

SLA to start 1-month training program for language ..

SLA to start 1-month training program for language teachers of private schools

3 minutes ago
 Ex-Chinese Leader Hu Jintao Left Party Congress Du ..

Ex-Chinese Leader Hu Jintao Left Party Congress Due to Feeling Unwell - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Wreckage found in hunt for plane missing off Costa ..

Wreckage found in hunt for plane missing off Costa Rica

3 minutes ago
 Eminent scholar Dr Habibullah Siddiqui passes away ..

Eminent scholar Dr Habibullah Siddiqui passes away

3 minutes ago
 PTI chairman involve in corrupt practices from day ..

PTI chairman involve in corrupt practices from day one: Uzma Bukhari

30 minutes ago
 Harmain Al-Sharifain's message, a great source of ..

Harmain Al-Sharifain's message, a great source of peace, moderation in world: re ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.