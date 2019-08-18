UrduPoint.com
ASF Foils Money Laundering Attempts, Saves Rs 263 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF), during first year of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, has foiled several attempts of money laundering and saved around Rs 263 million from going abroad illegally.

According to the one-year performance report launched here, the ASF had also thwarted smuggling bids of 53.4139 kilograms worth Rs 343 million gold and seized 285 kilograms drugs of all kind besides conficating 4 liters liquid Ice heroin.

The report further said that the National Aviation Policy 2019 was launched while Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (TPRI) Licenee was also issued for promotion of tourism and regional connectivity.

During the period under review, the British Airways has also restored its flights for Pakistan due to improve security situation in the country.

Up-gradation of Faisalabad Airport has been completed while Primary and secondary radars at Karachi, Lahore Airports and Lakpass station had also been installed.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has restored profitable routes including Sialkot-Sharjah, Islamabad-Doha, Lahore-Muscat, Sialkot-Paris, Sialkot-Barcelona, Multan-Sharjah, Peshawar-Sharjah and Peshawar-Al-Ain.

The PIA operationlaized its two grounded aircraft, which would help generate Rs.6 billion revenue per year while the national flag-carrier witnessed 30 percent increase in the revenue during first six months due to steps taken by the new management.

