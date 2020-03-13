UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASF Recovers 7.5kg Heroin At Sialkot Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:49 PM

ASF recovers 7.5kg heroin at Sialkot airport

The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 7.5Kg heroin abroad at the Sialkot international airport on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 7.5Kg heroin abroad at the Sialkot international airport on Friday.

According to the officials sources, the accused, Muhammad Sharif, was trying to travel to Malaysia via Dubai through an international airline from the Sialkot international airport when the ASF recovered 7.

5Kg heroin from his luggage.

The officials added that the accused had packed the contraband in hidden pockets of his bag while the accused was handed over to the ANF for investigation after the registration of a case.

Related Topics

Dubai Malaysia Sialkot From Airport

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 schedule tweaked

14 minutes ago

NUST holds First Job Fair at Multan

17 minutes ago

China to develop infrared temperature sensor with ..

7 minutes ago

One arrested, 2.4kg hashish recovered in Kohat

7 minutes ago

One killed, another hurt in road mishap in Muzaffa ..

9 seconds ago

Educational institutions closed in Khyber Pakhtunk ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.