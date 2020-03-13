ASF recovers 7.5kg heroin at Sialkot airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 7.5Kg heroin abroad at the Sialkot international airport on Friday.

According to the officials sources, the accused, Muhammad Sharif, was trying to travel to Malaysia via Dubai through an international airline from the Sialkot international airport when the ASF recovered 7.

5Kg heroin from his luggage.

The officials added that the accused had packed the contraband in hidden pockets of his bag while the accused was handed over to the ANF for investigation after the registration of a case.