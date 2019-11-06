ASF recovers hashish concealed in guava carton

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Wednesday recovered hashish from a Doha bound passenger concealed in a guava carton here at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA).

The ASF sources said the luggage of a Doha bound passenger hailing from Kurram district was checked and hashish was recovered from a guava carton.

The accused was taken into custody and handed over to anti-narcotics cell for further investigation.