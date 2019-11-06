UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASF Recovers Hashish Concealed In Guava Carton

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

ASF recovers hashish concealed in guava carton

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Wednesday recovered hashish from a Doha bound passenger concealed in a guava carton here at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA).

The ASF sources said the luggage of a Doha bound passenger hailing from Kurram district was checked and hashish was recovered from a guava carton.

The accused was taken into custody and handed over to anti-narcotics cell for further investigation.

Related Topics

Doha From Airport

Recent Stories

Vivo co-sponsors the Biggest Online Sale in Pakist ..

34 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 November 2019

1 hour ago

UAE Press: ADNOC’s drive ensures stable economy

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

11 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.