ASF Seizes 1.49 Kg Ice Drug At Bacha Khan International Airport
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Airport Security Force ( ASF) on Saturday seized 1.495 kg ice drug worth millions of rupees from a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport.
The ASF officials said arrested the accused belonged to Swabi, who was trying to smuggle narcotics to Dubai through international flight .
The arrested accused has been shifted to Anti- Norcotics Force ( ANF) for further investigation after registration of case with local police.