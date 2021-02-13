ASF seizes 1.49 kg ice drug at Bacha Khan International Airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Airport Security Force ( ASF) on Saturday seized 1.495 kg ice drug worth millions of rupees from a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport.

The ASF officials said arrested the accused belonged to Swabi, who was trying to smuggle narcotics to Dubai through international flight .

The arrested accused has been shifted to Anti- Norcotics Force ( ANF) for further investigation after registration of case with local police.