UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASF Seizes 1.49 Kg Ice Drug At Bacha Khan International Airport

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

ASF seizes 1.49 kg ice drug at Bacha Khan International Airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Airport Security Force ( ASF) on Saturday seized 1.495 kg ice drug worth millions of rupees from a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport.

The ASF officials said arrested the accused belonged to Swabi, who was trying to smuggle narcotics to Dubai through international flight .

The arrested accused has been shifted to Anti- Norcotics Force ( ANF) for further investigation after registration of case with local police.

Related Topics

Police Dubai Swabi From Million Airport

Recent Stories

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

3 minutes ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

3 minutes ago

CCP imposes fine Rs 150m on Reckitt Benckiser for ..

15 minutes ago

TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-fi ..

17 minutes ago

Auqaf deptt retrieves precious land after six deca ..

4 minutes ago

Man shot dead in North Waziristan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.