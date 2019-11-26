UrduPoint.com
ASF Thwarts Attempt To Smuggle Rare Figurines To China

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:27 PM

ASF thwarts attempt to smuggle rare figurines to China

Two precious figurines have been recovered from Chinese passenger on Islamabad airportAirport Security Force (ASF) has made the attempt for smuggling rare figurines failed

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Two precious figurines have been recovered from Chinese passenger on Islamabad airportAirport Security Force (ASF) has made the attempt for smuggling rare figurines failed.

According to Media reports Chinese citizen Youang Fxung was going to Beijing through CA 946 and ASF thwarted smuggling attempt of Chinese citizen and recovered two precious figurines from him.ASF handed over him to customs authorities along with figurines.

Custom authorities confiscated the figurines and let him go.

