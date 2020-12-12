UrduPoint.com
ASF Trainees To Enhance Standards Of Aviation Security: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said the training of Airport Security Force (ASF) trainees would enhance the standards of the aviation security in Pakistan and lauded the participation of women in the force.

The COAS attended the 48th Basic Aviation Security Course Passing out Parade held at Airport Security Force academy, Karachi where a large number of serving and retired officials and families of passing out trainees witnessed the parade, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release received here.

While addressing the participants of the ceremony, COAS expressed satisfaction with the training and performance of the ASF trainees.

The COAS congratulated the trainees and their families and distributed prizes among the position holders.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Director General Airport Security Force Major General Zafar-ul-Haq at the Academy.

Later, COAS visited Headquarters of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, where he was received by Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari.

During interaction, COAS appreciated the contributions of Sindh Rangers in maintaining peace and stability in Karachi and paid homage to their sacrifices.

On arrival, COAS also laid wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhuda.

