Asfand condemns mosque blast; grieved over loss of precious lives

Awami National Party (ANP) central leader Asfand Yar Wali Khan Monday strongly condemned terrorist blast inside mosque in Police Lines here and expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) central leader Asfand Yar Wali Khan Monday strongly condemned terrorist blast inside mosque in Police Lines here and expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives.

In a statement issued here, he said that it was a cowardly act of terrorist by anti state elements, adding that such attacks could not shake resolve of the government, security forces and nation to wipe out terrorist and extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

He said that due to wrong policies of the past rulers, the terrorist managed to re-organise and when ANP pointed it out the rulers were blaming them of creating panic in the society.

He said that there should be no discrimination of good and bad when actions are taken against terrorists and extremist elements, adding that this menace should be wiped out once and for all.

Asfand said that the terrorist blast inside the mosque in police line was a big question mark on security.

He demanded implementation of all 20 points of the national action plan to avert further terrorist attacks in the country.

He expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives and prayed courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Asfand said that KP police was a brave and courageous force and rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorists. He prayed early recovery of the injured persons.