Asfand yar expresses grief, sorrow over PIA plan crash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Chairman Asfand Yar Wali Friday expressed grief and sorrow over PIA plan crash and loss of precious lives in the incident.

In his message, he said that the whole nation is grieved over the unfortunate incident and stand united with the bereaved families.

He prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and early recovery for the injured persons.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved families to the bear the losses with fortitude.