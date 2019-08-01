UrduPoint.com
Asfand Yar Wali Sends Notice To KP Awami National Party Chief Asfand Yar Wali

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:43 PM

Asfand Yar Wali sends notice to KP Awami National Party chief Asfand Yar Wali

Awami National Party chief Asfand Yar Wali has sent a legal notice to KP information minister Shaukat Yousufzai in connection with a statement published against him in newspapers

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Awami National Party chief Asfand Yar Wali has sent a legal notice to KP information minister Shaukat Yousufzai in connection with a statement published against him in newspapers.Kit has been said in the legal notice that Asfand Yar Wali has remained MNA.

He had also held important positions in the past.

The provincial information minister through a statement has accused Asfand Yar Wali Khan of bargaining over the interests of 25 million Pukhtuns.

The statement published in the newspapers has undermined his reputation .Through legal notice the provincial minister Shaukat Yousufzai has been asked to tender apology within 14 days otherwise defamation suit of Rs 100 million will be filed against him.

