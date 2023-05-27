Asfandyar Bukhari Distt Hospital, League of Human Welfare ink MOU for treatment of thalassemia affected children

Eputy Commissioner (DC) Rao Atif Raza said that the Thalassemia Center would be functional for the period of one month in Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital, here on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rao Atif Raza said that the Thalassemia Center would be functional for the period of one month in Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital, here on Saturday.

"The hospital will provide medical facilities to the children affected by Thalassemia across the district." He expressed these views while addressing the event marking 'World Thalassemia Day'. He was called as a special guest at the event on Saturday.

The event was organized by President League of Human Welfare Prof. Maqsood Elahi.

On the occasion, Major General (Retd) Dr Sohaib Ahmed, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital Dr Jawad Elahi, MS of Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Colonel Dr Asad Nauman Kiyani, Regional Coordinator of Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Program Rana Muhammad Saeed, Medical Director of Frontier Foundation of Peshawar Dr Fakhar Zaman, Medical Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Zubair, children affected by thalassemia and their parents were also present.

A Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital and the League of Human Welfare for the treatment of thalassemia-affected children.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rao Atif Raza addressing the event said, "Government will start working for a month in the Thalassemia Center in Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital." "It will have about 20 beds and eight to ten doctors will be on duty. More than 250 children affected by thalassemia will be provided medical facilities in this centre."He said, "Taking care of children affected by thalassemia is our first duty," he added.