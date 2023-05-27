UrduPoint.com

Asfandyar Bukhari Distt Hospital, League Of Human Welfare Ink MOU For Treatment Of Thalassemia Affected Children

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Asfandyar Bukhari Distt Hospital, League of Human Welfare ink MOU for treatment of thalassemia affected children

Eputy Commissioner (DC) Rao Atif Raza said that the Thalassemia Center would be functional for the period of one month in Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital, here on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rao Atif Raza said that the Thalassemia Center would be functional for the period of one month in Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital, here on Saturday.

"The hospital will provide medical facilities to the children affected by Thalassemia across the district." He expressed these views while addressing the event marking 'World Thalassemia Day'. He was called as a special guest at the event on Saturday.

The event was organized by President League of Human Welfare Prof. Maqsood Elahi.

On the occasion, Major General (Retd) Dr Sohaib Ahmed, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital Dr Jawad Elahi, MS of Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Colonel Dr Asad Nauman Kiyani, Regional Coordinator of Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Program Rana Muhammad Saeed, Medical Director of Frontier Foundation of Peshawar Dr Fakhar Zaman, Medical Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Zubair, children affected by thalassemia and their parents were also present.

A Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital and the League of Human Welfare for the treatment of thalassemia-affected children.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rao Atif Raza addressing the event said, "Government will start working for a month in the Thalassemia Center in Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital." "It will have about 20 beds and eight to ten doctors will be on duty. More than 250 children affected by thalassemia will be provided medical facilities in this centre."He said, "Taking care of children affected by thalassemia is our first duty," he added.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Punjab Fakhar Zaman Event Government

Recent Stories

Al Jazira secures first place as girls division co ..

Al Jazira secures first place as girls division competitions mark Day 2 of Chall ..

4 minutes ago
 Health screening camp for PSCA employees

Health screening camp for PSCA employees

27 minutes ago
 78 ASIs promoted in Faisalabad

78 ASIs promoted in Faisalabad

28 minutes ago
 CTD arrests 12 'terrorists' across Punjab

CTD arrests 12 'terrorists' across Punjab

28 minutes ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education releases t ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education releases three new books at ADIBF

34 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Takbeer T-10 exhibition match to be played ..

Youm-e-Takbeer T-10 exhibition match to be played at Narowal cricket ground

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.