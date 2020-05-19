Awami National Party (ANP) Central President, Asfandyar Wali Khan and party's Provincial President, Aimal Wali expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Mian Iftikhar's brother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Central President, Asfandyar Wali Khan and party's Provincial President, Aimal Wali expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Mian Iftikhar's brother.

In a condolence message issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here on Tuesday ANP President and Aimal Wali Khan prayed to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.

They also prayed for ANP Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar's health, who had been tested positive for coronavirus.

They prayed for his early recovery.