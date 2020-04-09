UrduPoint.com
Asfandyar Expresses Grief Over Death Of Saranjam Khan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:35 PM

Asfandyar expresses grief over death of Saranjam Khan

President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League, Senator Saranjam Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League, Senator Saranjam Khan.

In his condolence message, he prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

Paying tribute to the late political leader, he said that he was a man of principles who always struggle for ensuring right of his people and upholding democratic norms.

He said that his sacrifices for democracy and his own party against dictatorship would be always remembered.

