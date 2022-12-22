UrduPoint.com

Asfandyar Pays Glowing Tribute To Bashir Bilour Shaheed On 10th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Asfandyar pays glowing tribute to Bashir Bilour Shaheed on 10th death anniversary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that valiant political personalities like Bashir Ahmad Bilour Shaheed are born after centuries.

In his statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz on the 10th death anniversary of Shaheed Bashir Bliour here on Thursday, Asfanyar Wali Khan said when the wave of terrorism was at its peak in the province, ANP stalwart Bashir Bilour Shaheed did not hesitate to continue the political struggle for the wellbeing of his people and kept criticizing the nefarious objectives of the anti-state elements.

Asfandyar further said that Shaheed Bashir Bilour practically proved his love for the nation and demonstrated himself as a true soldier of Bacha Khan. Due to the anti-violence policy of ANP, he said the anti-state elements were still targeting the people of their party.

Once again, he said, terrorists were on the prowl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government seemed clueless about rectifying the situation. He said his party will never take a back step from its stance on terrorism.

Khan continued that the sacrifices of their party leaders and workers were for the survival and security of the nation. Terrorists and terrorism have no religion or boundaries, he said, adding that those who killed a man like Bashir Bilour were not even humans.

The terrorists, he said, snatched a very beloved friend and political partner from them but the mission of Bashir Bilour Shaheed would continue. How the family of Bashir Bilour Shaheed exhibited its bravery and valiance in the aftermath of the situation was a beacon for the entire nation.

