Asfandyar remembers martyrs of Spin Tangi massacre

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan here on Wednesday while remembering the martyrs of Spin Tangi massacre in Domel district Bannu in 1930 said that those who sacrificed their lives for motherlands were our real heroes.

In a statement issued by Bacha Khan Markaz, the ANP chief lauded the services of Fazal Qadar Shaheed and his friends who fought colonial powers for their rights and said that the entire Pashtun nation was still struggling for their rights.

He said the workers of ANP are strictly following the philosophy of Bacha Khan and added that rights of Pashtuns would be protected.

Asfanyar further added that anti-social elements are working to spread unrest in the society. He also stressed pragmatic steps for protection of people and their properties.