Asfandyar Urges To Open Trade, Improve Visa Facilitation Between Pakistan, India
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for SAFRON Asfandyar Bhandara on Monday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and emphasized the need for opening trade and improving visa facilitation between Pakistan and India.
Speaking to the media during his visit, Asfandyar Bhandara said that both nations would greatly benefit from reopening trade channels, said a press release issued here. "Resuming trade will lead to mutual economic benefits and help reduce inflation on both sides," he said.
Referring to the decision to halt trade during the PTI government’s tenure, he described it as a "mistake" that negatively impacted the economic relationship between the two countries. He also highlighted that increased trade relations could also reduce hostility between the two nations. "Trade and economic cooperation can foster better understanding and decrease animosity. When trade flourishes the peace also flourishes" he remarked.
He also addressed the issue of religious tourism, urging both governments to simplify the visa process for pilgrims. "There should be no obstacles for religious tourism. Pilgrims from both sides face unnecessary difficulties, and this must change," he said. He appealed the both governments to introduce immediate visa facilitation for religious tourists.
Referring to the success of the Kartarpur Corridor, Bhandara stated that the initiative has provided significant relief to Sikh pilgrims and serves as an example of what can be achieved when both countries work together.
He suggested that similar measures could be expanded to other areas of mutual interest. While addressing broader concerns, he also noted that steps should be taken to promote business ties first, followed by easing religious tourism, and eventually extending facilitation to other citizens. He envisioned a future where both nations could even offer visa-on-arrival services for each other’s citizens.
