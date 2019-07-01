Asfandyar Wali condemns Kabul bombing, express solidarity with Afghans

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :President of ANP Asfandyar Wali Khan has strongly condemned bomb blast in Kabul that killed scores of innocent people and expressed solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in these hours of trials and tribulations.

In a statement here Monday, the ANP leader said killing of unarmed and innocent people was a matter of great concern and regrettable act and the world must ponder over it. The ANP condemned the bomb blast in Kabul in strongest words and prayed for eternal peace of those martyred and early recovery of the injured people.

We are with the Afghan government in this difficult hour, he said.

Bombing in Kabul at a time when Taliban were engaged in talks with the USA for ending the war was beyond comprehension and it would add fuel to fire.

The Asian countries should be apprehensive over the recent wave of bomb blast in Kabul, he said adding terrorism and violence is condemnable in all forms and manifestation which meant to destabilize the region.