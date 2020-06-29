UrduPoint.com
Asfandyar Wali Condemns Terrorists' Attack On PSX Karachi

Mon 29th June 2020 | 08:17 PM

Asfandyar Wali condemns terrorists' attack on PSX Karachi

The central leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan Monday strongly condemned terrorists' attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi and termed it an attack on sovereignty of the country

In his message issued here from Bacha Khan Markez, he lauded the timely response of security forces and the valour demonstrated by psx guards in foiling the attack.

In his message issued here from Bacha Khan Markez, he lauded the timely response of security forces and the valour demonstrated by psx guards in foiling the attack.

He said the whole nation stood united with the bereaved families of security forces who embraced martyrdom in the incident. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls of martyrs.

Asfandyar called for implementation of the National Action Plan to wipe out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He urged the government to announce a Shuhada package for the bereaved families of the martyrs.

