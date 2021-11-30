Asfandyar Wali condoles death of ANP Gen Sec UK chapter

President, Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over sudden death of ANP United Kingdom's General Secretary, Javed Khanzada

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :President, Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over sudden death of ANP United Kingdom's General Secretary, Javed Khanzada.

In a statement , he said ANP has lost a great commorade, jurist and political activist.

He said that ANP would always remember his services for the party, especially in the United Kingdom.

He prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.