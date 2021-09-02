UrduPoint.com

Asfandyar Wali Grieves Over Demise Of Former Balochistan CM Attaullah Mengal

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:25 PM

Asfandyar Wali grieves over demise of former Balochistan CM Attaullah Mengal

Central President of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of the first former Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal and termed it a great loss for people of Balochistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Central President of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of the first former Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal and termed it a great loss for people of Balochistan.

In his condolence message he said that Attaullah Mengal was a visionary politician who had always struggled for strengthening democracy and supremacy of the constitution and parliament in the country.

He said that Mengal was detained for raising voice against dictatorship but he stood firm and continued his struggle vigorously, adding that his death created a vacuum in national politics and his services would always be remembered.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, he prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Sardar Attaullah Mengal, had died at the age of 93. He was ill and had been hospitalised in Karachi for the last one week.

