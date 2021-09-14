Asfandyar Wali grieves over demise of prolific writer Zaitoon Bano

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of prolific writer Zaitoon Bano.

In a condolence statement issued here, the ANP chief said that late Zaitoon Bano was a shining star of both urdu and Pashto literature, saying fictions and stories written by her fully reflect Pashtoon culture and society.

Through her writings, she had waged a practical struggle for creating awareness in women regarding their rights. He termed her death as an irreparable loss for Pashto and Urdu literature. He said that the services of late Zaitoon Bano in Pashto literature, particularly in fiction writing will be remembered forever.

Asfandyar Wali Khan prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and fortitude for her bereaved family.