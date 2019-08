(@FahadShabbir)

Central President Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan here Tuesday expressed grief over death of Umer Gul's mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Central President Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan here Tuesday expressed grief over death of Umer Gul's mother.

In a condolence message issued by Baacha Khan Markaz, Asfandyar offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members.