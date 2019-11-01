UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asfandyar Wali Khan For Inclusion Of Afghan Govt In Dialogue Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Asfandyar Wali Khan for inclusion of Afghan govt in dialogue process

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali Khan Friday said the Afghan peace dialogue would not yield any result without the inclusion of all stakeholders, especially the Afghan government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali Khan Friday said the Afghan peace dialogue would not yield any result without the inclusion of all stakeholders, especially the Afghan government.

He said the dialogue process should be held on the formula of 'Afghan-led and Afghan-owned' for lasting peace in the region. The exclusion of Afghan government from the dialogue process would lead the region into another war like situation, he warned.

The ANP leader, in a press statement, said the party believed that peace in Afghanistan was imperative for peace and stability in Pakistan, and any further delay in the dialogue process would not be good for the region.

Referring to the Indian occupied Kashmir situation, he said ANP would continue its support to the Kashmiris against any aggression and atrocities.

Regarding the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam march in Islamabad, he said the ANP would participate in it and continue its struggle for strengthening of democracy and supremacy of the constitution.

Calling for across the board accountability, he said if a single penny of corruption were proved against him or his family members, he would present himself for capital punishment.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Corruption Islamabad Awami National Party Democracy Asfandyar Wali Khan Lead March Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Planning vital to prevent cotton crop from negativ ..

30 seconds ago

Police officer transferred in Punjab

35 seconds ago

Canadian Embassy in Lebanon Closed Due to Security ..

36 seconds ago

Search operations conducted in provincial capital

38 seconds ago

Pak-China JWG on Agriculture for focusing on produ ..

5 minutes ago

WTO authorises Chinese tariffs on $3.6 bn in US go ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.