Asfandyar Wali Khan for inclusion of Afghan govt in dialogue process

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali Khan Friday said the Afghan peace dialogue would not yield any result without the inclusion of all stakeholders, especially the Afghan government

He said the dialogue process should be held on the formula of 'Afghan-led and Afghan-owned' for lasting peace in the region. The exclusion of Afghan government from the dialogue process would lead the region into another war like situation, he warned.

The ANP leader, in a press statement, said the party believed that peace in Afghanistan was imperative for peace and stability in Pakistan, and any further delay in the dialogue process would not be good for the region.

Referring to the Indian occupied Kashmir situation, he said ANP would continue its support to the Kashmiris against any aggression and atrocities.

Regarding the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam march in Islamabad, he said the ANP would participate in it and continue its struggle for strengthening of democracy and supremacy of the constitution.

Calling for across the board accountability, he said if a single penny of corruption were proved against him or his family members, he would present himself for capital punishment.