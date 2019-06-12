UrduPoint.com
Asfandyar Wali Khan Voices Concern Over Cut In Higher Education Budget

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:53 PM

Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan Wednesday expressed concern over cut on the higher education budget 2019-20 saying no nation could progress and develop sans promotion of higher education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan Wednesday expressed concern over cut on the higher education budget 2019-20 saying no nation could progress and develop sans promotion of higher education.

The ANP chief, in a statement, said his party had rejected the budget proposals due to what he claimed, heavy taxation on the lower strata of the society. The tax ratio on the salaried and non-salaried class had been enhanced by 35 percent, he added.

He said the prices of essential goods like ghee, milk, gas, electricity, chicken, juices would go up while those of mobile phones and tyres had been reduced. The allocation for the Basha Dam had also been slashed, he added.

He said the budget contained massive taxation proposals amounting to Rs 512 billion, while the budget deficit had crossed the Rs 3,560 billion mark.

Asfandyar said Peshawar and terrorism hit tribal districts deserved a special development package.

