Asfanyar, Zafar discus welfare’s issue of Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Asfanyar Bhandara and Federal Secretary SAFRON Zafar Hassan on Wednesday discussed various issues including the welfare of Afghan refugees.

During the meeting, the federal secretary briefed the parliamentary secretary regarding different initiatives being taken by the ministry.

Joint Secretary Agha Waseem Ahmed also attended the meeting, said a press release.

They reviewed the current situation of the refugees and the problems they are facing. Pakistan’s financial challenges in hosting the refugees were discussed and the generous support of the international community was also needed, it was noted.