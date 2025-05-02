Open Menu

ASG Holds Annual Function, Alumni Meet-up And Campfire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ASG holds annual function, alumni meet-up and campfire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Agrivarsity Scouts Group (ASG), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), organised 52nd annual function, alumni meet-up and grand campfire-2025.

Dr. Ahmad Sattar, former president Scout Group and Director Institute of Horticulture Sciences, attended the annual function as chief guests while Dr. Anwar-ul-Haq, Chief Hall Warden, presided over the campfire event.

Dr.

Muhammad Kashif Khan, Vice President ASG, Dr. Waseem Akram, Chairman Entomology, Umar Saeed, Registrar UAF, Dr. Muhammad Atif Shafiq, Director sports, Dr. Muhammad Ifthikar, Dr. Hassan Farooq, Muhammad Adil Farooq Additional Secretary Punjab Boy Scouts Association and others were also present.

Speakers called for serving humanity. They said that we should work wholeheartedly to help others. The individuals should get training of first aid as number of accidents is increasing in the society, they added.

