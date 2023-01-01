UrduPoint.com

Asghar Ali Elects President Burewala Press Club

January 01, 2023

Asghar Ali elects president Burewala press club

BUREWALA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Senior journalist Asghar Ali Javed was elected president of Burewala Press Club for the second time after he remained unopposed in the election held on Sunday.

The annual elections of the press club were held here under the supervision of the Chairman Election Commission Asghar Ali Javed and senior members of the election board Ahmed Kamran and Nadeen Anjum.

Asghar Ali Javed and Abdul Latif were elected as president and senior vice president respectively as both candidates remained unopposed. However, Hafiz Junaid Ahmed was elected as chairman and Safdar Hussain as General Secretary after tough competition with the rival candidates.

Local trader unions, political leadership, and others congratulated the newly elected body of the press club.

