Asghar Mall College rolls out BS programme with co-curricular facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Over a century old alma mater of the Rawalpindi garrison Government Post Graduate College Asghar Mall has initiated its first ever BS programme in 14 disciplines that welcomed students, from across the country, with enhanced educational and sports facilities.

Talking to APP, Senior Professor and Head of Geography Department and chairman College Sports Board, Associate Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqi said after the Higher education Commission (HEC) policy guidelines for implementing BS programme across the country; the College being a post graduate institution has started the admissions.

Prof Sajid informed that the College had received an affiliation and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for 10 BS programmes namely Economics, English, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Statistics, Geography, Physics, Mathematics and urdu from the University of the Punjab.

However, the university affiliations for BS Programmes of Psychology, History, Education, Islamic Studies and Biology were awaited, he added.

Moreover, newly designated Principal Prof Dr Abdul Kabir Mohsin keeping in view the sports potential of the institution has vowed to hold full-blooded sports activities in the college.

The college in the past has won many extra and co-curricular contests like debates and declamations at the district, division and provincial level and won prestigious prizes conferred by the Chief Ministers of Punjab in various decades, he added.

Prof. Tahir Aziz, a senior Professor of The Department of English pointed out that the Central library of the College was a treasure house of knowledge still unexplored and still awaiting the questing eyes of the students.

Sadly, though, these books find themselves sadly neglected because of the shift of the modern generation's priorities.

"The College also lacks a proper librarian who would be professional enough to maintain the precious stocks of centuries old books lying under the dust of time due to no proper bookkeeper," he regretted.

Professor Muhammed Azam, Head of The Persian Department and Secretary College sports board reminded APP that this College has contributed to all tiers of curricular, cocurricular and extra-curricular fields. The illustrious fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was the alumni of the Government Graduate College Asghar Mall.

He informed that the admissions had commenced from October 20, 2021, where all eligible and interested students were requested to apply in the BS programs.

Prof. Asif Shah, Head of The Mathematics Department proudly mentioned that a very sizeable chunk of the College teaching faculty holds MS and Ph.D degrees and were vastly experienced in teaching, motivating and honing the interpersonal and extracurricular skills of the students.

He also urged the provincial government to look into the matters pertaining to the lack of structural amenities like furniture, in the college.

Prof Farooq Malik, Vice Principal of the College, mentioned that an Advisory Committee had been set up for the students, with the express purpose of guiding and counseling the new entrants for a proper selection of subjects that is in line with their aptitude.

He also informed that various departments of the College like English and Islamiat were overburdened due to limited teaching staff and increased workload after the start of BS programmes. However, the College teaching faculty is fully determined to take up the new responsibilities and to succeed.