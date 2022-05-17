Asghar Sodayee, the creator of famous Pakistan movement slogan

The 14th death anniversary of noted poet Prof. Asghar Sodayee on May 17, 2022, he was the man of letters, who coined a famous Pakistan Movement slogan that had put new life into the struggle for independent homeland, an endeavour that culminated into emergence of Pakistan on the global scene

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The 14th death anniversary of noted poet Prof. Asghar Sodayee on May 17, 2022, he was the man of letters, who coined a famous Pakistan Movement slogan that had put new life into the struggle for independent homeland, an endeavour that culminated into emergence of Pakistan on the global scene.

Sialkot-born Prof. Sodai was the creator of famous Pakistan Movement slogan, 'Pakistan Ka Matlab Kya, La Ilaha Illalah' born on Sep 17, 1926, the noted poet and educationist received education from Murray college Sialkopt and Islamia college Lahore and later joined Islamia college in Sialkot as lecturer.

He became the principal of same college in 1965. He also served as director education in Dera Ghazi Khan district from 1984 to 1986.

Prof. Asghar Sodayee took active part in Pakistan Movement and created the famous slogan that people of all age had raised during that time and it still lives on. He died on May 17 in 2008 in Sialkot.