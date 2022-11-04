Asghar Zaidi given additional charge of Punjab University VC office

Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi assumed charge as vice-chancellor of the Punjab University (PU) on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi assumed charge as vice-chancellor of the Punjab University (PU) on Friday. He is vice chancellor of the Government College University Lahore, and assigned the additional charge of PU vice chancellor for a period of three months, or till the appointment of a regular VC by the Punjab Higher education Department (PHED).

In a message issued here, Prof Zaidi said that the PU was an excellent educational institution with a glorious past and traditions and it was an honor for him to be appointed as its VC. He said all affairs of the Punjab University would be run in accordance with the rules and regulations.