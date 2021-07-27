ASH detects 24 COVID-19 positive

UrduPoint.com
Abbasi Shaheed Hospital's Pathological Laboratory on Tuesday conducted 57 PCR COVID-19 tests out of which 24 tested positive while 33 were negative

The ratio for positive cases remained 42 per cent while 58 per cent people tested negative, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed once again appealed to the citizens to exercise utmost caution in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city as precaution is better than cure anyway.

"PCR tests are being conducted on daily basis and in the light of the results a strategy is being adopted in consultation with senior and experienced professors and doctors to deal with the increasing rate of COVID-19 cases," he added.

Ahmed said that the main purpose of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to set up a test and special ward at ASH is to play its part in the current situation.

He said that a 77-bed COVID-19 Ward at ASH, equipped with all the facilities for the treatment of patients infected with coronavirus, is functional round the clock. 18 ventilators, intensive care unit and all other facilities are available.

The Administrator the pathological laboratory has been modernized to bring this hospital in line with the requirements of the present times.

He said that number of ventilators in the COVID-19 ward is being further increased so that more and more patients can avail this facility at the same time.

"Resources are being utilized for this purpose and doctors and paramedical staff have been directed to be on 24-hour alert in every possible way so that immediate medical aid can be provided to the patients visiting other hospitals in the city," he added.

