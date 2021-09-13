Asharib Sohal wins WCB Ward 8 election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Asharib Sohal has won the Walton Cantonment board (WBC) election in Ward No 8 by securing 2284 votes.

According to unofficial results, independent candidate Usman Ali was the runner up by securing 1192 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Shahid Iqbal was on third by securing 1032 votes.