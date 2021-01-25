UrduPoint.com
Ashfaq Ahmed Khalil Posted As Peshawar PID Director

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Ashfaq Ahmed Khalil has been posted as Peshawar Press Information Department (PID) Director, a notification of the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) said here Monday.

The newly posted Director Ashfaq Ahmed Khalil had worked as a Press Counselor in Pakistan Embassy of Japan in Tokoy, Director External Publicity Wing MoIB, Director Electronic Media and Publication Islamabad, Regional Manager PEMRA Peshawar and on other important positions.

