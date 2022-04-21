Ashfaq Khan appointed as director minister railways

The ministry of Pakistan Railways has appointed M Ashfaq Khan as director minister railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The ministry of Pakistan Railways has appointed M Ashfaq Khan as director minister railways.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the appointment has been made under the letter of the National Assembly Secretariat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ashfaq Khan had already served in the ministry of railways andnational assembly.